Man kills four members of family over domestic dispute

SANGHAR - A man killed four members of family here over domestic dispute on Wednesday. A man Lakhu Bheel opened fire during a family feud in Jhol police station jurisdiction in Sanghar district, and killed his brother, brother-in-law, sister and the sister-in-law, police officials said. The accused fled from the crime scene after the incident and a search has been initiated to arrest him, according to police officials. The deceased identified as Renjho Bheel, Darki, Kanga Bai and Radha Bai. The dead bodies of victims have been shifted to local hospital to complete formalities, police added.