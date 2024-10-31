Minister briefs PA on smog measures

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday briefed the Punjab Assembly on the government’s initiatives to combat smog and proposed the establishment of a parliamentary committee to gather input from assembly members. Aurangzeb, who also oversees the Environment Protection Department, pledged her personal involvement in the committee’s meetings.

She highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to address climate change in Punjab, noting that measures to control smog began in March this year.

Giving break-up of the different departments contributing to smog, the minister said that the construction activities under the C&W department accounts for 39 percent of smog, transportation 39 percent, agriculture 15-20 percent, and factories 5 percent.

The minister pointed out that many vehicles within the Environment Department were in disrepair. For the first time, Punjab is adopting a thermal zoning approach and utilizing advanced technology for monitoring. She reported rising temperatures in eleven cities across Punjab, with a notable 7 percent increase in temperature in 34 percent of these cities. Additionally, Lahore previously lacked a transport fitness system, which has now been implemented.

Through the Safe City initiative, thermal cameras are being used to penalize smoke-emitting vehicles, with over 100,000 fines issued. Aurangzeb emphasized that without e-mass transit, meaningful environmental change is impossible. The government is currently converting two- and three-wheelers to electric vehicles and introducing 650 buses across Punjab under a buy-back policy. Rickshaws are also being transitioned to e-bikes.

The conversion of brick kilns to zigzag technology is underway, with 45,000 kilns checked and 650 shut down despite strong opposition from kiln owners. QR codes have been implemented on these kilns, and the minister urged owners to resolve issues related to their emissions. Inspections are being conducted using thermal drone technology, and citizens can report issues to helpline 1373.

Aurangzeb mentioned there are 6,800 industrial units in Lahore, with no prior inspection system in place. Small industries have received a 2 billion fund, with 74 percent already engaged in improvements. She highlighted concerns regarding those producing rubber oil, as they work with methane, leading to health issues.

The Punjab government has initiated the Super Seeder project with a budget of 7.5 billion, distributing 1,000 Super Seeders with 60 percent of the cost covered by the government. The Agriculture Department has been actively engaging with farmers, urging them not to burn straw, as alternatives are available.

All construction vehicles entering Lahore must adhere to SOPs, and fines have been issued without discrimination. Stricter enforcement measures will be implemented in the coming months. Aurangzeb announced a ban on plastic bags, with over 70,000 inspections conducted as part of the campaign. The government has also produced school furniture from 35,000 kilograms of plastic waste and is now making sewer covers from it.

Through the Plant for Pakistan initiative, 4 million trees have been planted in Punjab. A budget of 10 billion has been allocated to combat smog, with 100 billion set aside for climate change initiatives for the first time. The Punjab government has also acquired rainwater technology and plans to test it.

Aurangzeb remarked that during the burning season, when winds from Delhi, Chandigarh, and the Wagah border blow toward Punjab, the AQI levels can rise above 700. She indicated that the Chief Minister plans to write to the Chief Minister of Delhi, emphasizing that this should not be politicized as it concerns public health.

The minister reported a 33-34 percent increase in hospital patient numbers over the last three months, calling for collective responsibility in managing this issue. She highlighted eleven smog hotspots in Lahore, where the green cover is only 3.3 percent, well below the desired 36 percent. A green master plan for Lahore is in development and will be submitted for provincial cabinet approval.

The issue of clean air has been incorporated into Shahbaz Sharif’s 26th amendment, and the Chief Minister has mandated that all projects in Punjab allocate 1 percent for green initiatives in their PC-1 plans. Construction near Shimla Hill will be halted to enhance greenery in the area.

Inspections of generators in commercial buildings have begun, and while outdoor barbecues will not be banned, they will be limited to operations until 8 PM. Aurangzeb confirmed that special schools would close starting tomorrow, with primary school closures under consideration. She emphasized that if these changes are implemented, significant improvements could be seen in 8 to 10 years, and reiterated that the government has no intention of shutting down wedding halls or businesses.