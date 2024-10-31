Mushaal Hussein Mullick condemns human rights violations in IIOJK, Palestine

, Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of incarcerated Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, denounced human rights abuses in (IIOJK) and Palestine.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, accompanied by Prof Zafar Sindhu, Kashmiri businessman Ishtiaq Bhatt, and Dr. Owais Malik, Mushaal criticized the actions of India’s Hindutva regime and Israel for their oppressive measures in the occupied regions.

At a protest walk with business leaders and civil society representatives, Mushaal praised the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce for supporting the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. She announced plans for a Pakistan-Kashmir Chamber of Commerce to advocate for Kashmiri business interests globally and urged economic empowerment for overseas Kashmiris.

Mushaal condemned the silence of world powers and human rights organizations on abuses in IIOJK and Gaza, highlighting the dire need for international intervention to end the suffering of Kashmiris and Palestinians. She also expressed concern over the demographic changes in IIOJK, citing issuance of domiciles to settlers as a tactic to alter the region's landscape, and called on the global community to support the Kashmir cause.