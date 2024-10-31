North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea confirmed Thursday that it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, marking Pyongyang's 12th missile test this year.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defense said the country's Missile Administration conducted a critical test, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The test-fire, conducted under the order given by the head of state of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), updated the recent records of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK and demonstrated the modernity and creditability of its world's most powerful strategic deterrent," KCNA reported, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the launch.

Addressing the occasion, Kim described the test as a necessary military action intended to warn rivals, whom he accused of intentionally escalating regional tensions and posing a threat to the DPRK's security.

"As recently witnessed by us, the rivals' dangerous tightening of their nuclear alliance and various adventuristic military maneuvers go to further highlight the importance of strengthening our nuclear forces," the agency quoted Kim as saying.

"We should never allow any threat to approach the security sphere under our state's influence. The security situation of our state and ever-aggravating prospective threats and challenges require us to continue to bolster up our modern strategic attack forces and more perfectly round off our nuclear forces' response posture," he added, affirming, "I affirm that the DPRK will never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces."

Earlier, Japan's Defense Ministry said the missile, launched eastward from North Korea’s interior at 7.11 a.m. local time (2211GMT Wednesday), flew for one hour and 26 minutes before landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), west of Okushiri Island.

The missile was reportedly launched on a lofted trajectory, meaning it was fired at a steep, near-vertical angle, a tactic often used by North Korea to test missiles without overflying neighboring countries.

The missile reached an estimated altitude of over 7,000 kilometers (4,349 miles) and traveled a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), identifying it as an "ICBM class," the government said, according to Kyodo News.

There was no damage to planes and ships reported from the missile, it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced plans to convene an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

Japan’s Coast Guard confirmed that no immediate reports of damage had been received related to the launch.

The latest launch marks North Korea's first missile test since it fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Sept. 18.

South Korean military authorities also detected the launch and said the missile was likely launched from an area near the capital Pyongyang.

On Wednesday, they had suggested North Korea might conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test amid heightened tensions.

The missile launch follows recent reports of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia, a move condemned by South Korea, the US and NATO, further intensifying regional security concerns.

US strongly condemns ICBM test

The US strongly condemned the ICBM test, saying "this launch is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."

The launch did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory or to its allies, but "needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement.

"We urge all countries to condemn these violations and call on the DPRK to cease its destabilizing actions and engage in serious dialogue," said Savett, using the initials of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

Meanwhile, a Seoul-based human rights group reported Thursday that over 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being detained by secret police since 2021.

The Transitional Justice Working Group stated that out of 113 individuals, 90 were apprehended within North Korea, while 23 others, who had fled to China and Russia, were repatriated.

Most of those detained were reportedly accused of attempting to contact relatives in South Korea.