NUST Convocation Week begins

ISLAMABAD - As many as 4,068 graduates from all NUST schools are receiving degrees in various disciplines during the annual Convocation Week being arranged by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui graced the occasion as chief guest at the inaugural “Master Convocation Ceremony,” and awarded medals to the distinction holders.

During the convocation week, as many as 4068 graduates from all NUST schools are receiving UG, MS and PhD degrees in the seven core disciplines of Engineering and Technology, Computing and Information Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Business and Management. While delivering his convocation address, the federal minister extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty.

He said that this day marks the culmination of the students’ academic journey and beginning of a new exciting phase. At this moment of celebration, he said, it is important to realise that these meritorious achievements of the graduates are the fruit of the unstinting support and guidance of their parents.

Bestowing a few life lessons upon the graduates, he said that success is not just about personal achievements, it is about contributing to the collective progress of the nation.

He also expressed his deep appreciation to the visionary leadership and seasoned faculty for developing NUST into a leader in higher education.

Earlier in his welcome address, Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI (M), Rector NUST, said that it is an important day not only for NUST as an institution but also for the graduating students, who stand at the threshold of their professional careers.

He felicitated the students and their parents on their magnificent achievement of successfully graduating from one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems of the country.

The Rector maintained that over the years NUST has been able to set up an ecosystem that any world-class 4th generation entrepreneurial university can aspire, praising NUST’s esteemed faculty for bringing the university to where it proudly stands today.

Meanwhile, the 31st Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) was held recently.

Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, HI (M), Chairman NADRA, graced the occasion as chief guest.

Over 300 graduates were awarded UG, PG and PhD degrees during the convocation.