Ombudsperson listens to property, harassment cases of women

SARGODHA - Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali Khan listened to women’s cases of inherited property and harassment at the regional office and issued orders for resolution here on Wednesday. She listened to 16 cases regarding property inheritance and harassment including four of Khushab, 11 of Sargodha and one of Bhakkar. he gave inheritance rights to women on-the-spot in four different cases. Later talking to the media, she said that all measures were being taken to give inheritance rights to women. She said the Ombudsperson Department was striving to make women confident. Women could not be deprived of inheritance rights under any circumstances. She said that since its establishment in 2021, the Khatun Mustahab Punjab had received around 9,000 applications and relief 5,000 kanals of land worth Rs13 billion had been provided to the affected women. On 50 applications, received so far in the regional office, property worth crores of rupees had been handed over to the affected women. She said that steps were being taken to establish Khatun Mustahab offices at the district level after regional level offices.

Six profiteers held

Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city here on Wednesday. According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and arrested six shopkeepers Azhar Iqbal, Saifullah, Asif Nazir, Nazar Hayyat, Ashraf and Abid Hussain on the charge of profiteering. The magistrates imposed hefty fines on the violators.