PA speaker supports 26th constitutional amendment

LAHORE - Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has stated that if there are any shortcomings in the 26th constitutional amendment, it is the duty of the highest political leadership to address them.

He emphasized that a party with a manifesto of chaos cannot engage in dialogue. “What is the fault of the 220 million people if the trend becomes that criticizing institutions makes one popular? Not holding accountable those responsible for the events of the last two years is a crime of weakness,” he remarked.

In a press conference at the Lahore Press Club during the “Meet the Press” program, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed that two democratic governments were dismissed under Article 184(3). He questioned who would appoint judges and how they would be removed, stating, “If the judiciary was to make this decision, what kind of justice is that? The 26th constitutional amendment is just a step in the right direction; perhaps we will need to go further.”

The speaker asserted that the state must establish its authority, pointing out the absurdity of peaceful protests when children are afraid to go outside due to chaos. “If the PTI has created turmoil, it must pay the price for this chaos. Ali Amin Gandapur is doing the same things that Pervez Khattak used to do. What is the fault of 220 million people if one party gains popularity by insulting institutions?”

He further stated, “The PTI has created chaos, and dialogue is not possible. Not holding people accountable is a crime of weakness.”

In conclusion, the Speaker mentioned that he had advised former Chief Minister Pervez Elahi not to dissolve the assembly, warning that if the assembly was dissolved, elections would not take place. “Our issue is to take steps for the welfare and prosperity of the people”.