Pakistan, Qatar reaffirm resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic bilateral ties, underscoring the importance of shared economic goals and regional stability.

The bilateral relations were discussed in the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, followed by a one-on-one meeting encompassing a wide array of bilateral interests, according to a PM Office press release.

The leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Qatar relations, exploring potential avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, potential areas of investment, energy, and culture.

Both the leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest particularly the ongoing genocidal war by Israel against innocent Palestinian people and escalation of tensions in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is on a two-day official visit here, commended Qatar’s stance on the Palestinian issue expressed by the Emir during the 79th UNGA held on 24 September 2024.

He appreciated mediation efforts by Qatar for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited the Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan.