Pakistan rules out talks with TTP, urges Afghan action against militant groups

Pakistan firmly dismissed any proposals for dialogue with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday, emphasizing that the Afghan Interim Government must address the militant groups exploiting Afghan soil to target Pakistan.

During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that Pakistan would not engage with the TTP, a stance it has held consistently. Responding to comments by an Afghan diplomat in Islamabad, Baloch noted that Afghanistan has a responsibility to act against terror groups like the TTP. She emphasized that Pakistan has provided evidence to Afghan authorities and that the international community shares this demand.

The spokesperson condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Baalbek regions, which caused significant civilian casualties and the displacement of over a million people. Pakistan labeled these strikes as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and international law, and further condemned Israel’s continued assault on Northern Gaza, specifically in Beit Lahiya, where hundreds of Palestinians have lost their lives.

Baloch criticized Israel’s systematic dehumanization of Palestinians, including the disruption of operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). She called upon the global community to demand an immediate end to hostilities in Palestine and Lebanon, protection of civilians, and unhindered humanitarian aid.

On humanitarian support, she noted that Pakistan has recently increased aid to Lebanon, sending four planes loaded with essential supplies and continued its assistance to Gaza. Pakistan’s aid includes tents, medicines, food items, and shelter materials per Red Cross requirements.

Baloch briefed the media on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent diplomatic efforts, including a concluded visit to Saudi Arabia and a current visit to Qatar to strengthen trade, investment, and regional cooperation. She also highlighted the recent visit by Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko to Islamabad, who met with Pakistan’s leadership and addressed the Senate.

Observing Kashmir Black Day, the spokesperson said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had addressed letters to the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, urging the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and raising concerns about human rights in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan continues to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to Kashmiris.

Regarding BRICS membership, Pakistan expressed its interest, citing a commitment to inclusive multilateralism. Pakistan also condemned extrajudicial killings of Sikhs abroad, calling for international scrutiny of Indian activities.

On the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, Baloch explained that Pakistan supports her appeal for clemency under US law, acknowledging the significant public interest in her case.

Finally, Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the security of Chinese nationals within its borders, a priority communicated to Chinese leadership at the highest levels.