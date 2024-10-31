Pakistan to take action against attackers of former CJP vehicle in London: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson stated on Thursday that Pakistan would take action against those involved in the recent attack on former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London. Speaking at a weekly press briefing, she expressed concern over the incident, emphasizing that Pakistan’s embassy fully supports former chief justices during international visits.

Discussing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic engagements, Baloch highlighted his ongoing two-day visit to Qatar, where he will meet with the Qatari emir and prime minister to discuss regional issues. She added that PM Sharif recently completed a visit to Saudi Arabia, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Vietnamese counterpart.

On Pakistan’s bid to join BRICS, Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to meeting the requirements for membership. She also reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to ensuring security and support for Chinese nationals and projects within the country.