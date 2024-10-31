Pakistan waives visa fees for Sikh pilgrims: Interior Minister

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, , announced on Thursday that Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan to honor religious sites will be exempt from visa fees, with visas issued within 30 minutes. Welcoming a 44-member American Sikh delegation, Naqvi emphasized the ease of travel for US citizens through a visa-on-arrival system, allowing multiple visits without obstacles.

"There will be no visa fee for incoming Sikh pilgrims, who are welcome to explore beyond traditional sites like Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur, and Hassan Abdal," Naqvi noted, adding that US, UK, and Canadian passport holders can obtain visas swiftly through a simplified online form.

Highlighting Pakistan’s visa-free access policy for citizens of 124 countries, Naqvi expressed his hope to welcome one million Sikh devotees. He also encouraged the Sikh community, alongside Indian nationals, to attend the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, with a dedicated quota being set for Indian and global Sikh visitors.