Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PDWP approves 5 development schemes

APP
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 41st meeting of the fiscal year 2024-25, Wednesday approved five development schemes amounting to Rs 12.042 billion.Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: 1. Central Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 3,256.401 million2. South Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 5,153.816 million.3.

North Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 3,603.508 million.4. Feasibility Study for the Construction of a Sky Walk Glass Bridge at Murree (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 13.240 million.

5. Preparation of Dossiers for Tentative World Heritage Sites of Harappa and Hiran Minar at a cost of Rs 15.300 million.The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar,  members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.

Health CEO inspects polio drive in Cholistan

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1730354492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024