PFA recovers 700-litre oil prepared from chicken residue in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered 700-litre cooking oil, which was prepared from the broiler chicken residue. A PFA spokesperson said the 23 oil drums were being loaded into a truck. The oil was supposed to be supplied to different shops and markets of the district in packing of different weights. Driver Nouman, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, was taken into custody. The truck was impounded and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, another team of PFA discovered around 2,000 litres adulterated milk after conducting raid at Jatoi-Shah Jamal Road.

According to PFA DG Muhammed Asim Javed, shortage of essential fats was found in the milk when tested through lacto machine. Moreover, traces of chemicals, water and white powder were found in the mixture, being sold in the name of milk.

Speeding truck hits teenager to death

A teenager riding on a motorbike was hit to death by an over-speeding truck, rescuer said. The victim identified as Ajmal Alvi, a resident of Khokhr Abad, succumbed to fatal injuries on-the-spot. The accident was reported in Kot Sultan area, district Layyah, on Wednesday morning.

The driver escaped the scene soon after the accident. The aid workers shifted the body to DHQ Hospital after informing the police concerned.

Eye-witnesses recording statement to the police declared that truck driver’s negligence caused the accident. The family of the deceased refused to get autopsy on the body, while the police said the teams were constituted and sent to the suspected locations to arrest the driver. The case was launched with Sultan police station while further investigation was underway, it was said.

Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted

The Seetpur police busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested four criminals besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from them during a special crackdown on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and other crimes, District Police Officer (DPO) Husnain Haider directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown on criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables at gunpoint.

The police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Shahroz, busted the notorious Bohar Gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Fazal Bohar, Atta Muhammad, Siraj Munir and Ahsan alias Papu. The police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs500,000, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession by tracing over dozens of cases.