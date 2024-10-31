Thursday, October 31, 2024
PIA Boeing 737 transported by road from Karachi to Hyderabad

5:23 PM | October 31, 2024
For the first time in Pakistan’s history, a grounded Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 737 is being transported by road from Karachi to the Civil Aviation Institute in Hyderabad, over 150 kilometers away. This unique transfer involves a 74-wheeler trailer for the fuselage, while the wings and tail will be transported separately.

Malik Humayun Khalid, director of the transport company handling the move, noted that the aircraft measures 110 feet and weighs 40 tons. The plane will serve as a training aid for aviation students at the Civil Aviation Institute.

Accompanied by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) experts, the fuselage is being moved without blocking the motorway. Escorted by CAA staff and Motorway Police, the transfer is following strict protocol.

