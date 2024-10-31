Thursday, October 31, 2024
PNS Zulfiqar rescues 23 distressed Iranian fishermen in Gulf of Aden

Web Desk
9:37 PM | October 31, 2024
National

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiqar successfully rescued 23 Iranian fishermen stranded in the Gulf of Aden, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Responding to an emergency call from the Iranian fishing boat Al-Muhammadi, located 1200 nautical miles from its port, PNS Zulfiqar provided critical medical and technical assistance, including engine repairs.

This humanitarian mission highlights the Pakistan Navy's commitment to maritime safety and security, underscoring its dedication to aiding distressed vessels at sea.

