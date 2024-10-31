PNS Zulfiqar rescues 23 distressed Iranian fishermen in Gulf of Aden

Pakistan Navy Ship successfully rescued 23 Iranian fishermen stranded in the , according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Responding to an emergency call from the Iranian fishing boat Al-Muhammadi, located 1200 nautical miles from its port, provided critical medical and technical assistance, including engine repairs.

This humanitarian mission highlights the Pakistan Navy's commitment to maritime safety and security, underscoring its dedication to aiding distressed vessels at sea.