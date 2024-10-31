Prize distribution ceremony held at FC Public School

khyber - The annual prize distribution ceremony was held at the Frontier Corps Public School in Landi Kotal Cantt on Wednesday.

In addition to the chief guest, Commandant Khyber Rifle Col Asim Aziz, the ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Frontier School Lt Col Zain-ul-Abedin, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, several tribal elders, parents, and students.

In his address, Col Asim Aziz highlighted the importance of education, emphasizing the need to teach learners while considering the essentials of the times. He noted that, alongside formal education, instilling norms and values in students is essential, stating that the student community is an asset to the country that requires comprehensive care.

He urged parents and teachers to work together to nurture the new generation responsibly, enabling them to become responsible and contributing citizens of the country. He congratulated the top students for their outstanding performance and encouraged the other learners to follow in their footsteps to achieve success in their lives.

Earlier, the school principal, Fazal Rehman, presented the annual report of the institution. The students, dressed in colourful attire, performed songs and tableaus that entertained the participants.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest presented trophies and cash prizes to students who demonstrated their talents in both curricular and extracurricular activities.