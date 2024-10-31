PSF convention demand restoration of student unions

LAHORE - A students’ convention held at Punjab University on Wednesday called for restoration of students’ union in the public sector universities.

The convention featured speeches from Navila Chaudhry, Mehtab Soomro, Mansoor Kataria, and Subat Hassan. A play titled “Bhutto Kahani,” based on the Bhutto family’s struggle for democracy and human rights, was also presented.

Addressing the convention, PPP leader Faisal Mir stated that PSF is the strength of students. He emphasized the need for patronage of student organizations and the restoration of student unions to bring new blood into politics. He mentioned that it has been 23 years since the ban on student union elections, resulting in the cessation of discussions on political ideologies and the stagnation of student wings of political parties. He urged all students to support PSF in restoring student unions.

PPP leader Navila Chaudhry reminisced about her student days at Punjab University, encouraging female students to choose partners like Asif Ali Zardari to become successful mothers like Benazir Bhutto. PSF President Mehtab Soomro stated that the PPP opposed Zia’s dictatorship but regretted that Zia’s era initiated the division of society along linguistic, regional, religious, and sectarian lines. He emphasized that good politicians today are those who participated in student politics.

Mansoor Kataria called for the establishment of peace at Punjab University and a reduction in fees. He noted that the leadership of the PPP rests in the hands of young leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, provided the country with a unanimous constitution and made it a nuclear power, while his mother, Benazir Bhutto, introduced missile technology and development to the country. She was a great voice against extremism and terrorism. Later, the PPP government, under President Asif Ali Zardari, played a significant role in eradicating terrorism from the country and contributing to its development.

The speakers asserted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope of the country and a young leader; no 72-year-old person can be a leader of the youth. They emphasized the need to promote student politics in Pakistan and called for the announcement of student union elections soon. A PSF leader highlighted the importance of providing healthy activities for students to combat terrorism. Mohsin Ali Gujjar and Kamran Baloch stated that PSF wants to end the politics of violence and hatred in educational institutions. They questioned why students should be deprived when there are unions for lawyers, traders, and street vendors.

A large number of female students also attended the convention. The renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga’s performance captivated the audience. To highlight the services of the PPP, the play “Bhutto Kahani,” based on the Bhutto family’s struggle for democracy and human rights, was also presented at the convention. Representatives from other student organizations also participated.