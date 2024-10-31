PTI lawmaker Sania Nishtar resigns from her Senate membership

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Dr Sania Nishtar has resigned from his membership of the Senate due to her new engagement with an international organization in Geneva. According to official sources in the Senate, the legislator has submitted her resignation to the secretariat, which is under process before its formal approval by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Senator Nishtar was elected to the upper house of the parliament from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March 2021 and her retirement was due in 2027. In January 2024, she was appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Senator Nishtar previously served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety during the stint of former prime minister Imran Khan. She headed the Ehsaas Programme, the largest social protection scheme of the country, and brought drastic changes in it to enhance its coverage beside ensuring transparency. In 2013, she served as a federal minister during the interim government, overseeing public health, education and science.