PTI leaders denied access to Imran Khan despite court orders

Web Desk
9:34 PM | October 31, 2024
National Assembly opposition leader and PTI leader Omar Ayub voiced frustration over being denied a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, despite a court ruling in their favor.

Joined by PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, and Zartaj Gul, Ayub stated that jail authorities delayed their visit for three hours and demanded assurances to avoid political discussions.

“This insistence on barring political dialogue is troubling,” Ayub remarked, calling for equal assurances from institutions against political interference.

He highlighted PTI’s support for democratic values and solidarity with political prisoners nationwide. Ayub also claimed that Khan is facing undue hardships, including electricity load-shedding within the prison.

