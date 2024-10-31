PTI’s Hooliganism

The heckling and harassment faced by former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa just days after his retirement, as he walked near Middle Temple in London, at the hands of PTI followers, marks a dark moment in the country’s history and in the standards of democratic protest. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must undertake serious self-reflection to distinguish legitimate protest from outright hooliganism. Harassing a judge over decisions made in a court of law constitutes criminal behaviour, and globally, judges are safeguarded against such tactics. Attempting to intimidate or influence judicial figures is met with firm legal action worldwide.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s condemnation of the incident is thus appropriate, as is his call for NADRA, FIA, and other agencies to identify and hold these individuals accountable. A Chief Justice, as a representative of the state, commands a certain respect, regardless of one’s political views. Furthermore, the optics here reveal deep contradictions: PTI has repeatedly called for respect toward the judiciary, insisted that judges are the ultimate interpreters of the law, and opposed constitutional amendments that might limit judicial powers. Yet, when a ruling goes against PTI’s interests, it appears ready to abandon these principles, resorting to harassment rather than upholding the judicial sanctity it professes to support. Saqib Nisar was PTI’s darling, Qazi Faez Isa is portrayed as an enemy – both were Chief Justices of Pakistan.

PTI must learn, that political dissent should never descend into indecency. Civil discourse is possible despite ideological differences, and without it, politics devolves into chaos.

For his part, Justice Isa’s instinct to avoid confrontation by retreating into his car may have projected an unintended image of weakness in the face of PTI’s unruly protesters. Standing his ground would have conveyed the strength and dignity of his office. His judgments were made in accordance with the law, and no amount of public discontent should make him feel the need to conceal his presence.