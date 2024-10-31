Punjab CM calls for diplomacy with India to tackle smog

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday called for united efforts with the Punjab province of India against what she explained described as the common enemy ‘smog,’ saying it is “not a political but a humanitarian issue.”

In a reiteration of her previous statement to initiate “climate diplomacy” with India, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday announced her intention to write to the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab to collaborate on efforts to eliminate smog. While addressing a Diwali ceremony in Lahore, she emphasized the need for diplomatic engagement with India to tackle the smog crisis affecting Lahore. “I am considering writing a letter to the Indian Punjab Chief Minister. This is not merely a political matter; it is a humanitarian issue,” she stated.

Lahore has recently been grappling with severe smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) peaking at 708 points. Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the Punjab government was actively working to combat smog, but stressed that both sides must coordinate their efforts. She noted that the harmful effects of smog affect both countries, and unless both Punjabs take concrete actions to address this problem, effective solutions will remain elusive.

“If we are taking steps to address this issue, then we expect a corresponding response from the Indian side. The winds don’t recognize borders,” she remarked.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister announced to issue special cards for the minority communities in the Diwali ceremony along with increasing the number of cards and the number of minority families from next year, establishing a Minority Virtual Police Station and development of areas of the minority communities.

The chief minister became the host of Diwali celebrations being held at 90-SQA, lit the traditional lamp of Diwali and virtual fireworks were also displayed on the occasion. The venue was lit up and decorated with traditional Rangoli in connection with the Diwali celebrations. She sat among the Hindu women instead of her seat and took a young girl in her lap. She distributed cheques worth Rs.15000 among 1400 Hindu families on Diwali.

The chief minister stated, “If anyone commits atrocities against minorities, then Maryam Nawaz Sharif will stand with the victims. Minorities should feel completely safe in Pakistan. We are all Pakistanis, united without discrimination, and Diwali represents a beacon of peace, harmony, and love.”

She expressed deep sorrow over witnessing injustices against minorities, stating that such occurrences bring shame and heartfelt grief. “It brings me immense joy to light the Diwali lamp. Seeing Muslims, Hindus, and others together for the national anthem fills me with happiness, reminding us that we are all Pakistanis without discrimination. The Diwali lamp symbolizes love and light, meant to unite and bring our hearts closer.”

She remarked, “In my inaugural speech, I highlighted that minorities are symbols of our pride. Whether it’s Baisakhi, Guru Janam Din, Holi, Diwali, Christmas, or Easter, we will celebrate together. I was pleased to participate in the Easter event in Maryamabad, where people noted that no chief minister had ever visited the Maryamabad Church in its 127-year history. The minority community will always find me committed to their welfare. There is no discrimination against them in my heart or mind. Minorities will be treated equally and included in development projects. As the Chief Executive of the province, I address any issues faced by minorities personally. Where there is any threat to their safety, swift action will be taken.”

She instructed the police to ensure immediate security wherever there is a risk of mob violence, stating, “No majority has the right to inflict harm on any member of a minority.”

She emphasized the need for practical steps for the betterment of minorities rather than just traditional statements. Reflecting on her experience with Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur, she expressed heartfelt joy when embraced by them, stating, “There was no sense of distance at Kartarpur.”

The chief minister highlighted the PML-N’s historic appointment of Ramesh Singh Arora as Minister for Minorities, receiving congratulations from Sikhs worldwide. She stated, “The police and administration are committed to protecting minority rights. A virtual police station for minorities will be established, and the fund for minorities has been doubled. I have directed improvements to cemeteries, neighborhoods, and places of worship for minority communities. Minorities hold a special place in my heart, just like everyone else in Punjab. Pink buttons have been introduced to help minorities and the elderly in distress. Conflicts based on misunderstandings are detrimental; as patriotic Pakistanis, we must protect society’s weaker segments. We aspire to live united under the green flag, in peace and harmony.”

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the largest and first ever public sector cancer hospital in the history of Pakistan.

Once the hospital is operational, level 3 and level 4 cancer patients will also get free treatment. She assigned a 12 months target for the completion of the first phase of cancer hospital.

She also announced the establishment of the first ever public sector bone marrow transplant center. She directed a review of a proposal with regard to building hotels for attendants in front of the hospital. She also announced plans to launch a programme of building specialized hospitals for blood diseases, paeds, organ transplant and bone marrow in Punjab along with hiring specialist doctors from abroad with incentives in Punjab.

During a briefing on Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, She was apprised that the 915-bedded cancer hospital to be established in Lahore will be completed in two phases. Pediatric, oncology, operation theatre, 10-radiation therapy bunker, ICU and 30 beds emergency ward will be established in the cancer institute. A waiting hall and 24 beds for the attendants will be built.

It was further apprised in the briefing that a bone marrow center, cancer care clinic, doctor residencies and a mosque will be constructed in the first phase of the main building. In the second phase, a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be constructed. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities will also be provided in the first public sector cancer hospital.