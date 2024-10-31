Punjab Govt imposes Green Lockdown to combat smog and air pollution

LAHORE - In an effort to reduce rising levels of smog and air pollution, the Punjab Environment Department has announced a “Green Lockdown” in key areas of Lahore. According to the official notification, the lockdown specifically targets high-pollution hotspots within the city. Key areas affected by the lockdown include Davis Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Kashmir Road. Additionally, Shimla Pahari to Gulshan Cinema, Abbott Road, and Empress Road have also been declared as high-pollution zones. Queen Mary Road and its surrounding areas are similarly marked as affected zones. Under the Green Lockdown, construction activities are strictly prohibited in these zones. Commercial generators are banned from operation, and Chingchi rickshaws are barred from entering the restricted areas. Furthermore, open barbeques are prohibited after 8 p.m. in these hotspots as part of efforts to improve air quality. The Green Lockdown is part of the provincial government’s broader initiatives to address the ongoing environmental crisis and safeguard public health amidst rising pollution levels in Lahore.