Relatives criticise mistreatment of prisoners in Mardan Jail

Mardan - Relatives of prisoners and leaders of various political parties have strongly criticized the ill-treatment of prisoners in Mardan Jail, alleging harassment and forcible transfers to other prisons in the province.

Addressing a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk, Pukhtoon Student Federation leader Sabir Mayar, Haji Owais Khan, Mufti Abdul Wakil, Irshad Ahmed, and others condemned the jail superintendent for transferring prisoners away from Mardan and mistreating their families.

Speakers questioned the justice in transferring prisoners far from their families, urging the formation of a committee comprising all parties to review the prison conditions with permission from the administration.

They claimed the jail lacks proper arrangements for meals and that food is sold at double the official prices inside. Allegations were made that the jail superintendent sold government air coolers to prisoners and that prison-supplied medicines are being sold outside, leaving prisoners with limited medical care. Additionally, prisoners speaking against alleged abuses are reportedly transferred to distant prisons, making family visits difficult.

The speakers also alleged that no hospital in Mardan Jail conducts post-mortems on deceased prisoners. They urged the provincial government to take immediate action to end the mistreatment in Mardan Jail. Leaders claimed that, when questioned on prisoner transfers, the jail superintendent accused prisoners of drug dealing, arguing that responsibility should lie with the superintendent if such activities occur.

The speakers demanded the return of Mardan prisoners to Mardan Jail and an end to the alleged harassment. They warned that if their demands are unmet, a Jirga with representatives from all parties would decide future actions to advocate for prisoners’ rights.