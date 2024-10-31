Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures

MULTAN - In a proactive move to enhance safety standards, District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian engaged with hotel managers across Multan to address critical fire safety and emergency protocols. The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining safe environments for guests and staff, minimising risks, and ensuring that hotels were prepared to respond effectively in case of an emergency. Dr Hussain stressed the need for proper evacuation routes and functional fire exits in every hotel, adding that a swift, coordinated response could save lives in unexpected situations. He advised managers to regularly conduct fire drills, maintain fire extinguishers, and keep emergency exits unobstructed. The initiative forms part of Rescue 1122’s broader mission to build safer communities by promoting readiness and minimising potential hazards.

The department was committed to reduce risks through hands-on training and ongoing support for local businesses, especially in sectors like hospitality, where safety precautions directly impact many lives.

Hotel managers expressed their appreciation for the guidance, stating the department’s role in helping them develop comprehensive safety measures.