Rijas/Platinum Homes, FG/Din Polo record wins in Meesha & Ibrahim Polo Cup

LAHORE - Rijas/Platinum Homes and FG/Din Polo recorded victories on the second day of the Meesha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

Exciting six-goal tournament matches are ongoing at Lahore Polo Club, attended by club president Malik Azam Hayat Noon, members, the club secretary, and a good turnout of families.

In the first match of the day, Rijas/Platinum Homes narrowly defeated Sheikhoo Steel with a score of 6-5. For Rijas/Platinum Homes, Bilal Noon played superb polo and fired in fabulous four goals while Mohib Faisal Shehzad added two. For Sheikhoo Steel, Maisam Haider struck two goals, and Taimur Noon and Ali Kuli Khan contributed one goal each.

The second match of the day saw FG/Din Polo clinch victory over Total Nutrition in the final moments, winning the nail-biting encounter with a margin of 8-7. Raja Mikael Sami led FG/Din Polo with sparkling five goals, while Farhad Shaikh banged in a brace and Raffay Shaikh added one.

For Total Nutrition, Saqib Khan Khakwani played extremely well and converted superb four goals, and Bilal Hayee contributed three but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side. Two more important matches are scheduled for today (Thursday).