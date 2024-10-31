Rizwan-led Pakistan white-ball squad reaches Australia for ODI, T20I series

LAHORE - The Pakistan white-ball squad’s second contingent, led by newly-appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan, landed in Melbourne on Wednesday evening to prepare for their upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against Australia. This group includes vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, alongside players Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, and Arafat Minhas. Seven members of the squad, including key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Faisal Akram, had already arrived in Melbourne on Tuesday, ahead of the series set to begin on November 4 and conclude on Nov 18. Following the Australia tour, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a white-ball series scheduled from Nov 24 to Dec 5. The PCB recently announced the full squads for both tours, confirming Mohammad Rizwan’s appointment as the new white-ball captain.