Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Robber gang busted in Khanewal

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  A three-member robber gang, including its ringleader, was busted on previous day. Khanewal Police said three motorbikes, five-tola gold jewellery, mobile phones and Rs347,000 in cash were recovered from their possession. The accused were wanted in at least 11 cases. DPO Ismael Kharak said the Kashi gang had been busted by using modern technology. He said that controlling street crime was the primary responsibility of the police and they were ready to face any challenge to root out crime from the district.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730264634.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024