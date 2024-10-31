Safeguarding lives, properties of public primary responsibility of police: RPO

Gujar khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, has issued a stern warning to police officials regarding the consequences of illegal use of power, engaging in corruption, and demonstrating negligence in their duties, emphasizing that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found culpable. The RPO Rawalpindi reiterated that safeguarding the lives and properties of the public is the primary responsibility of the police, asserting that any failure to uphold this duty would not be accepted. On Wednesday, the regional police officer made this statement while chairing the district crime meeting and ‘Ardal Room’ session in Jhelum.

According to the sources, more than 30 police officials from the Jhelum district, who were dismissed on various charges, have filed pleas seeking reinstatement of their positions.

According to police sources, several officials dismissed by District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, have been implicated in serious offences, including honey trapping, operating prostitution rings, and drug trafficking. The RPO presided over a crime meeting attended by DPO Jhelum, Nasir Bajwa, SP investigations, SDPOs, and SHOs. DPO Bajwa briefed RPO Alpa about the performance of Jhelum police’s performance for the current year. The regional police chief instructed SDPOs and SHOs to take a hands-on approach in supervising investigations, and to launch a speeding drive to arrest the outlaws at large involved in heinous crimes such as dacoities and robberies.

He emphasised that any lapses in the investigation process would result in disciplinary action. RPO Babar Alpa has directed police officers to maintain a courteous demeanor when interacting with the public in offices and police stations. He emphasised that there will be no tolerance for officers who exceed their authority or engage in inappropriate behaviour towards citizens.

The officer has called for an intensified campaign against drug peddling and kite flying in the district.