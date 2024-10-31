Security forces kill one khwarji in Zhob: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - One Khwarji was sent to hell while another was apprehended in injured condition in an intelligence-based operation in Zhob District. According to a press release issued by the ISPR, security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of Khwarij. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.