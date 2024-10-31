Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill one khwarji in Zhob: ISPR

Security forces kill one khwarji in Zhob: ISPR
STAFF REPORT
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI   -  One Khwarji was sent to hell while another was apprehended in injured condition in an intelligence-based operation in Zhob District. According to a press release issued by the ISPR, security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of Khwarij. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1730354492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024