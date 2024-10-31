Shibli Faraz approaches IHC against possible arrest

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop his arrest and seeking cases details against him.

The petition has named the Interior Ministry, Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP), Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others as respondents.

He adopted the stance that numerous cases have been registered against him. He prayed the court to issue a stay order against his arrest in any known or unknown case, and his arrest should be linked with the permission of court.

He also prayed the court to grant him time to appear before the relevant courts for relief.