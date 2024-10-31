Sindh reports sharp spike in malaria cases

KARACHI - Sindh has reported a sharp spike in malaria cases as the province has reported over 93,000 cases of the disease during the last week. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) sources, as many as 93,002 cases of malaria were reported across Sindh during the past week. The highest 10,427 malaria cases were reported in Larkana, while Khairpur remained second on the list with 7,858 cases. Qambar reported 7,525 malaria cases, Mirpurkhas, 5,655, Dadu 5,980, Badin 4,204, Sanghar 5,488, Tharparkar 4,099, Tando Allahyar, 4,130, Sukkur 4,249, Naushehro Feroze 3,682, Shikarpur 4,186 and Umerkot reported 3546 malaria cases. According to NIH sources, Karachi reported over 1,000 cases during the past week including 566 cases from Malir, 204 in district West, 161 in Central, 140 in East, 68 in Korangi, 41 in Karachi South and 24 cases of vector-borne disease were reported in Kemari.