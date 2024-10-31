Sports ground to be named after cricket icon Yasir Arafat

LAHORE - In a tribute to the accomplishments of former Pakistan cricket team coach and domestic cricket legend Yasir Arafat, the Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution to name a sports ground in Kotli Sattian in his honor. Provincial Assembly member Bilal Yamin Satti announced the resolution, saying that upon completion of construction, a ceremony will be held to inaugurate the Yasir Arafat Sports Ground in Kotli Sattian. “This is a well-deserved recognition of Arafat’s contributions to cricket,” Satti remarked, emphasizing the impact Arafat has made both domestically and internationally. Yasir Arafat, who represented Pakistan in three Test matches, is highly regarded for his domestic career, with a strong fan following, particularly in England, where he played for Sussex, Kent, and Lancashire.

Arafat’s impressive record includes 1,475 wickets and 11,242 runs across first-class and T20 formats, marking a career that spans competitions in England, Australia, and Scotland.