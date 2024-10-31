Thursday, October 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sports ground to be named after cricket icon Yasir Arafat

Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  In a tribute to the accomplishments of former Pakistan cricket team coach and domestic cricket legend Yasir Arafat, the Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution to name a sports ground in Kotli Sattian in his honor. Provincial Assembly member Bilal Yamin Satti announced the resolution, saying that upon completion of construction, a ceremony will be held to inaugurate the Yasir Arafat Sports Ground in Kotli Sattian. “This is a well-deserved recognition of Arafat’s contributions to cricket,” Satti remarked, emphasizing the impact Arafat has made both domestically and internationally. Yasir Arafat, who represented Pakistan in three Test matches, is highly regarded for his domestic career, with a strong fan following, particularly in England, where he played for Sussex, Kent, and Lancashire.

Arafat’s impressive record includes 1,475 wickets and 11,242 runs across first-class and T20 formats, marking a career that spans competitions in England, Australia, and Scotland.

Health CEO inspects polio drive in Cholistan

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730264634.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024