Transfer, Posting

LAHORE - IGPP, Dr. Usman Anwar, has issued orders for the transfer and posting of eight high rank police officers. According to details, Ahmed Muhiuddin, previously working as DPO of MandiBahauddin, has been transferred and posted as the DPO of Chakwal. WaseemRiaz, who served as the AIG Information Technology at the CPO Punjab Lahore, has been appointed as the DPO of MandiBahauddin. SSP RO CTD Lahore Ali Waseem will now serve as the DPO Layyah, while Additional SP Investigation Saddar Lahore Shehzad Rafiq Awan has been appointed as the DPO Bhakkar.

Additionally, Captain (Retd.) Wahid Mahmood, formerly DPO of Chakwal, is now posted as SSP RO CTD Lahore. Bilal Mahmood Salhari, who was Additional SP Sheikhupura, has been designated as AIG Information Technology CPO Punjab Lahore. AsadRehman, the former DPO of Layyah, has been transferred and posted as SP Operations CTD Lahore. Moreover, Muhammad Abdullah Lak, who was serving as DPO Bhakkar, has been directed to report to the Central Police Office as he is set to go on ex-Pakistan leave.