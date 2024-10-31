Transforming Cities for a Sustainable Future

Rawalpindi - In recognition of World Cities Day, One Network highlights its ongoing commitment to creating sustainable, secure, and intelligent city solutions across Pakistan. Our sustainable and safe Cities System is actively improving security across urban areas. Featuring comprehensive surveillance, emergency response solutions, and a fully integrated command center, the system is designed to address the difficulties of urban safety and ensure rapid action where it’s needed most.

Asif Siddique, CEO of One Network, states, “We are dedicated to building resilient, people-centric cities that enhance connectivity and sustainability. Our innovations include an electronic toll and traffic management system designed to keep Pakistan’s motorways running smoothly, thereby reducing traffic congestion and fuel consumption. Additionally, our intelligent transport systems connect real-time data, predictive analytics, and automated traffic monitoring to improve road safety and prevent accidents. Collectively, these solutions contribute to a responsive traffic network, enhancing mobility and ensuring smoother journeys for commuters.”

This World Cities Day, One Network celebrates its journey towards sustainable urban growth, contributing to a green future through technology-driven solutions that enhance the quality of life in Pakistan’s evolving cities. Remarkably, the entire system operates on green solar energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and significantly reducing carbon emissions to create cleaner, greener urban environments.

About One Network: One Network is transforming the landscape with innovative solutions that enhance the safety and sustainability of traffic management, communication systems and ensuring safer and more secure cities.