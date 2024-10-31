Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle

FAISALABAD - A truck driver was electrocuted to death, while his helper suffered burns near Sugar Morr, Sheikhupura Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Mazda truck loaded with yarn was being unloaded when an iron pillar of the truck touched live electricity wires. The driver identified as Zakaullah son of Allah Ditta resident of Bara Manawala suffered severe electric shocks and died instantly, whereas Ali Raza son of Akram of Bucheki received burn injuries. He was rushed to the burn unit of Allied Hospital.

Rescue team handed over the body to the police concerned.