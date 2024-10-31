Two Punjabs, One Solution

“The winds don’t know there is a border in the middle.” With these words, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, captured it in a nutshell: climate change, pollution, and smog are not confined to any single nation—they are challenges shared by all of humanity.

No matter how much a nation may attempt to tackle climate change independently, meaningful progress requires the world’s collective efforts. The Chief Minister’s remarks were both timely and essential. At a Diwali event in Lahore today, she not only celebrated with Pakistan’s minority communities, affirming their integral role in the country, but also advocated for collaborative smog eradication efforts with Indian Punjab. In doing so, Maryam Nawaz extended an olive branch to Pakistan’s eastern neighbour, continuing her father’s legacy of seeking improved relations with India.

While the longstanding issues between Pakistan and India are indeed complex, Maryam Nawaz’s initiative to tackle smog through climate diplomacy is both practical and focused. Smog from Indian Punjab drifts into Pakistan, and vice versa, worsening the air quality for people on both sides of the border. If one region addresses the problem while the other does not, the issue remains unresolved. By reaching out to Indian Punjab, Pakistan can set the foundation for a coordinated, cross-border response to this annual health hazard, improving the quality of life in both nations. This is not an idealistic or unimportant endeavour; it’s a necessary step for regional health – Punjab is drowning in pollution

Yesterday, Lahore topped the global list as the most polluted city, with a hazardous 708 on the Air Quality Index, while Delhi ranked second, closely followed by other cities in Punjab. Smog is a uniquely shared problem in Punjab, and addressing it requires joint action. Hopefully, Maryam Nawaz’s gesture toward the people of Indian Punjab will be met with mutual resolve, fostering a unified effort to make our lives healthier and our skies clearer.