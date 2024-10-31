 US State Dept denies allegations of involvement in Imran Khan's removal

The US State Department has once again denied allegations of American involvement in the removal of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller dismissed the claims as “baseless.” He emphasized that all legal proceedings against Khan are solely under the jurisdiction of Pakistani courts and that Pakistan’s political matters remain in the hands of its people.

Miller also responded to recent statements by PTI leader Sardar Latif Khosa, who claimed that Khan's release might be influenced by the upcoming US presidential elections. Khosa suggested that a Trump victory could potentially impact Khan’s case. However, Miller reaffirmed the US stance, distancing it from any internal political dynamics in Pakistan.

Additionally, when questioned on Canada’s recent allegations against Indian minister Amit Shah, Miller described the accusations as “concerning” and confirmed the US would remain in close consultation with Canada on the matter.