USAID, Lodhran Pilot Project launch 'Subh-e-Nau' to empower grassroots communities

USAID has welcomed the launch of the "Subh-e-Nau" project initiated by Lodhran Pilot Project and its consortium partners Signify Consulting, Pelican Development Organization (PDO), Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) and Chanan Development Association (CDA).

At a local marquee-hosted event, U.S. Consul General Christine Hawkins attended, while USAID Mission Director Kate Sowongsiri praised LPP and other partners during her address, describing this program as an essential step in empowering people at the grassroots level.

On this occasion, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Ajmal Chandia, emphasized the significance of such activities, stating that the diverse themes within the Subh-e-Nau project address the needs of the current era. He assured support for initiatives that contribute positively to society.

Dr. Abdul Saboor, CEO of Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), outlined the importance and features of the project, informing participants that the Subh-e-Nau program aims to actively serve and uplift underprivileged communities, contributing to the development of a stable society.

The Subh-e-Nau initiative aims to enhance the capacity of local residents to actively participate in their community's development. Through such partnerships with Pakistani civil society organizations, USAID is committed to empowering communities to shape their own future.

CEO of the social organization Signify, Zain Baloch, expressed that USAID, LPP, Signify, and other organizations are committed to molding, inspiring, and aligning social development efforts with local aspirations. The event also saw a large gathering of individuals from social circles in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Lodhran, including religious, social, and political leaders, as well as educators. The event featured a panel discussion and a cultural performance.