VPN Nation

While the world advances with 5G technology, Pakistan is still grappling with 4G connectivity issues. Since February 17, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked, and in recent weeks, major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat are accessible only via VPN. Basic services, such as sending voice notes, have been disrupted, reflecting a concerning digital setback.

The government, focused on constitutional amendments, has overlooked the serious impact of these disruptions. The Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA) estimates a potential $300 million loss to the economy due to internet blockages.

This issue extends beyond financial loss; students and educators are struggling to access learning resources. Following the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the government, alongside the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), must act swiftly to restore reliable internet access. Ongoing disruptions are stalling economic growth and educational progress, and students can no longer bear the burden of these setbacks.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.