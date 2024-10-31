WAPDA chief reviews work on Tarbela 5th expansion project

Swabi - Chairman WAPDA Engineer Sajjad Ghani has directed consultants and contractors to ensure the timely completion of the 1530 MW under-construction Tarbela 5th expansion project. He issued these directives during a site visit to review the construction progress, emphasizing that the project is part of WAPDA’s eco-friendly and low-cost power generation program.

During his remarks, the chairman stressed the importance of coordinated efforts and the provision of additional resources. He noted that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is providing $300 million, while the World Bank is contributing $390 million towards the project.

The expansion project involves the installation of three power-generating units at Tunnel No. 5 of the Tarbela dam project, with each unit having a production capacity of 510 MW. Once completed, the project is expected to add over one billion units of hydropower to the national grid annually, increasing the dam’s overall power generation capacity from 4,888 MW to 6,418 MW.

During a briefing, the Project Director and Construction Manager informed the chairman that support work in the tunnel has been completed, and construction of the connecting tunnel has commenced. Installation of draft tubes and other equipment is currently underway at the three production units in the powerhouse, while work on the raised intake structure will resume once the reservoir water level drops to the required level. The officials confirmed that work on all six sites of the project is ongoing, with completion expected by 2025-26.