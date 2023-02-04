Share:

PESHAWAR - Last body of a child was also recovered from Tanda Dam reservoir and the rescue operation concluded here on Saturday.

The body of Hamza was recovered several days after a boat capsized and as a result 57 persons drowned. The funeral prayer for Hamza was offered at the ground of Tanda Dam. The rescue 1122 personnel shifted the body to DHQ Hospital in Kohat and later handed it over to the bereaved family.

A few days ago, 57 persons, including a boatman and 56 madrassa students, drowned when their boat capsized. Five of them were rescued alive from the water by local divers and rescue personnel while the bodies of the rest were recovered from the reservoir by divers from security forces and Rescue 1122.