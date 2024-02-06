Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Blinken starts Mideast tour to press for Gaza truce

Agencies
February 06, 2024
International, Newspaper

GAZA STRIP PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES  -  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ar­rived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for an­other Middle East crisis tour, hoping to secure a new truce in the Israel-Palestin­ian war as Gaza saw no let-up in fighting. 

On his fifth trip to the region since October 7 attack that triggered the war, Blinken landed in Riyadh and was later expected to visit Israel and mediators Egypt and Qatar. Ahead of the trip he stressed the need for “urgently address­ing humanitarian needs in Gaza”, after aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the devastating impact near­ly four months of war have had on the besieged Gaza Strip. “The situation is in­describable,” said Said Hamouda, a Pal­estinian who fled his home to the south­ern Gaza city of Rafah on the border with Egypt. Dubbed a “pressure cooker of de­spair” by the United Nations, Rafah now hosts more than half of Gaza’s popula­tion, displaced due to Israel’s assault.

Over the weekend, Israel pressed fur­ther south towards the densely-crowd­ed border city, warning that its ground forces could advance on Rafah. At least 128 people were killed in Israeli strikes overnight to Monday, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Witnesses told AFP they heard artillery shelling in the areas of eastern Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Agencies

