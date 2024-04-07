Sunday, April 07, 2024
PM Shehbaz Shahrif offered prayers at Roza e Rasool
Web Desk
11:37 AM | April 07, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Isha prayer and nawafil at Riazul Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabwi (Mosque of the Prophet) during his visit to perform Umrah on Saturday.

Earlier, he visited the Roza-e-Rasool (Prophet Muhammad PBUH). He prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, as well as for the Muslims of Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the Roza-e-Rasool during and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Madina Governor Prince Salman Bin Sultan welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on arrival in the holy city.

