CM inaugurates Punjab’s 1st e-registration model centre

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi inaugurated the first e- Reg­istration Model Centre of the province for the transfer of land located at LDA Plaza Kashmir Road here on Saturday. Sub- Registrar offices of Ravi Town, Sa­manabad Town and Data Gunj Baksh Town have been shifted for the facili­tation of citizens at the e-Registration Model Centre, a model e- Registration system for the transfer of land in Punjab. The CM ordered to complete further two e- Registration Centres at Raiwind and Shalimar by 31st January. He conducted a detailed visit of the e- Registration Model Centre and inspected the e-Reg­istration system for the transfer of land. He directed to formulate a system for the payment of online fee for the facilitation of citizens. He also visited the branch of Punjab Bank at the e- Registration Cen­tre. He inspected the Sub Registrar of­fices of Ravi Town, Samanabad Town and Data Gunj Baksh Town established at the centre. The CM conversed with citizens who had come for their transfer of land and inquired about the e- Registration system. He asked a Garhi Shahu citizen present at the e- Registration Model Centre as whether anyone asked him for money for the registry. The citizens by appreciating the e- Registration system replied that no money was being taken and the registration system was much simplified and easier now. Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the land transfer process of all the three towns would be done under a single roof at the e- Registration centre. “People would get rid of frequently visit­ing the offices for their transfer of land. The land transfer process would become transparent with the establishment of e- Registration centre and corruption will be eliminated. E- Registration Centres would be established in every Divisional Headquarter of Punjab. First e- Registra­tion Centre has been inaugurated in La­hore while other two centres would be completed soon. I will review the pace of work by visiting the Shalimar and Raiwind Centres” he said. All phases of e- registry would be completed in a short span of time at the e- Registration Model Centre. The CM lauded the performance of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Pun­jab Land Record Authority(PLRA) admin­istration and his team on the issuance of e- Registration system. The SMBR and DG PLRA gave a detailed briefing about the land transfer process under the e- Regis­tration system. Talking to media after in­augurating the first e-Registration Centre, he said that manual registry would not be made now and so far 221,000 registries had been made. A ban has been imposed on doing manual registry in Lahore as only e-Registry would be made. Excel­lent facilities have been provided to the citizens in the e- Registration Centre. He said that he had inaugurated one e- Registration Centre in Lahore while two more e- Registration Centres will be established in Shalimar Town and Raiwind. “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner to complete both e- Reg­istration Centres by 31st January”.