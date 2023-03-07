Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered the admin­istration to hand over the recov­ered girls to their mother, Dr. Mehreen Baloch.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case re­garding the abduction of mi­nor girls. During the course of proceedings, the court ordered to continue the counseling of the girls with a psychologist. The court ordered law enforcement agencies to reveal the names of culprits involved in the abduction.

The Chief Justice said that the court would clarify the law of children rights in the pres­ent case. He said that the girls were abducted for six years and abused. The kidnapping of girls for six years happened in the feudal system, not in a country with legal supremacy.

The DIG Sindh said that 13 people including the father helped in the kidnapping of two girls of Dr. Mehreen Ba­loch. The girls’ father had filed petitions against him to quash the joint investigation team (JIT), he added.

Justice Mazahar directed the provincial government to im­mediately withdrew the peti­tions against the DIG. The DIG took all the steps for the recov­ery of the girls on the court or­der, he added.

The Chief Justice said that girl should be allowed to talk on the phone and visit her father.

Advocate Ali Ahmed Kurd said that the father was the real guardian of the girl child and no action should be taken against him.

Upon this, the chief justice ad­dressing Kurd said that he was very passionate and he should show some passion for the basic rights of girl child too.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case was adjourned till after Ramadan.