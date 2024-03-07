Over 100,000 people suffering from kidney disease in Karachi, says Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD) will be affiliated to Karachi Metropolitan University and efforts are being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC.

He said this while speak­ing in the inaugural cer­emony of the expansion project of KIKD here.

The Mayor said that the rapid increase in kidney disease was alarming in developing countries it is not customary to take an­nual medical examinations and preventive measures, and there is a very cheap test to find out the health of the kidneys. He said that a large number of young people are also suffering from kidney disease; pan, gutka, bettel nuts and snuff are also affecting the kid­neys badly.

The Mayor said that KIKD has set the best example of treating patients without discrimination and here thousands of patients are being brought out of dark­ness and illuminated with the light of life. With the ex­tension project completed even better facilities will be available to the patients coming here, he said.

Municipal Commissioner S.M.Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Par­liamentary Leader in City Council Dil Muhammad, Dr. Khurram Daniyal, Masood Nawab and others were also present on this occa­sion. The Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on the newly-constructed third floor of the hospi­tal building two 12-bed­ded separate wards have been established, apart from this, portable, X-ray machine, ECG and modern conference room have also been added.

He said that diagnostic fa­cilities are available free of cost to patients in the labo­ratory, treatment facilities are provided at very low cost in the radiology de­partment while 170 dialysis machines are serving daily 90 percent of the patients belonging to the poor and underprivileged sections.

Karachi Mayor said that there were 14 major hos­pitals of KMC in Karachi. A large number of poor and middle class people got treatment from these hos­pitals, people did not pay attention to their health according to international standards and most of the time patients were brought to government hospitals in very critical condition. He said that every per­son should take care of his health as more than 100,000 people are suffer­ing from kidney disease in Karachi every year.