Pakistan proposes solar tariff revision as IMF rejects GST cut on electricity bills

The federal government has proposed a revision in electricity tariffs for solar panel owners using net metering, seeking approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per the proposal, the government plans to slash the rate at which surplus electricity generated by solar users is purchased—from Rs27 per unit to approximately Rs10 per unit, Express News reported on Friday.

The IMF has raised concerns about the growing number of solar panel users who remain off-grid, warning that this trend could affect the efficiency of the national power sector in the long run. While no official commitment has been made, discussions are ongoing.

In a separate development, the IMF has rejected Pakistan's request to reduce the General Sales Tax (GST) on , posing a setback to the government's efforts to provide financial relief to consumers amid ongoing economic reforms. The lender has also turned down Pakistan’s proposal to extend the winter relief package for the industrial and agricultural sectors throughout the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF continue regarding measures to curb circular debt in the energy sector. To address this issue, Pakistan has informed the IMF of its plan to secure a Rs1.25 trillion loan from commercial banks at an interest rate of 10.8%. Reports suggest that an agreement on this loan has been finalized.