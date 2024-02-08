Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Germany on Wednes­day signed Euro 45 million assistance agreements on Technical Develop­ment Cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects.

Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary for Eco­nomic Affairs Pakistan, and Mr Al­fred Grannas, German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, witnessed the ceremony for the sign­ing of Euro 45 million agreements on Technical Development Cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects, said a press issued here.

The new agreements are the result of a longstanding and trustful part­nership between the two countries. The newly commissioned projects align with the German develop­ment cooperation thematic areas of Climate and energy, just transition; Sustainable economic development, training and employment; Health, so­cial protection and population policy.

All ongoing and new projects work hand in hand with a holistic approach building synergies for well-rounded solutions to effectively tackle complex and global challenges like climate change and inclusion of vulnerable groups such as women and youth. Both parties highlighted the immense efforts taken in the past decades. The impact of the German development cooperation is proof for a successful cooperation targeting the develop­ment sectors in need. Germany stands Shana ba shana with Pakistan.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas: “The German-Pakistani development co­operation has left its footprints in the country. With the agreement we signed today, we aim to continue our joint path towards a sustainable future in Pakistan. Recently Svenja Schulze, our German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Develop­ment, said ‘International cooperation doesn’t just help others. Above all, it helps us, because global problems can only be solved together.

Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz: “We deeply appreciate the strong support that we have received on technical development cooperation. It would contribute to the Socio-economic de­velopment of the country”.