Rahim Yar Khan - President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed returned to his homeland on Tuesday after a week-long private visit to Rahim Yar Khan’s Cholistan region. The departure was marked by a formal farewell from high-ranking officials of both Pakistan and the UAE at the airport.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, accompanied by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed and a distinguished delegation, arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on January 1. The visit included a stay in the Cholistan Desert, where the UAE president participated in the traditional houbara bustard hunting, a hallmark activity of the royal family during their visits to the region. The private visit also served as an opportunity for high-level engagements. On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Attaullah Tarar arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on two special flights to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also traveled to the region on Monday for a meeting with the UAE president.

Sources reported that the discussions during these meetings focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly nations. Remember from decades, members of the UAE royal family have made annual visits to Rahim Yar Khan during the winter months, particularly December and January, to engage in houbara bustard hunting.

These visits are characterized by stringent security measures, with multiple companies of Pakistan Rangers deployed to ensure the safety and comfort of the royal guests.

According to sources, additional members of the UAE royal family are expected to arrive in Rahim Yar Khan in the coming days to continue the hunting tradition. This annual ritual reflects the enduring cultural ties and strong bond between the two nations.