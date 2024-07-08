Monday, July 08, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi visits ANF Headquarters

The minister welcomed by Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed

APP
July 08, 2024
Rawalpindi   -   Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi here on Sunday visited Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) Headquarters. 

The minister was welcomed by Director General (DG) ANF, Major General, Abdul Moeed and senior officers of the Force. Mohsin Naqvi visited the Martyrs Memorial at ANF Headquarters and laid floral wreath. He offered Fatiha and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

The interior minister chaired an important meeting at the ANF Headquarters where he was briefed on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation, ANF performance, functions and operations and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the performance of ANF for effective operations against drug mafia across Pakistan despite the lack of resources and manpower. It was decided in the meeting that an effective crackdown would be launched against the drug mafia to save the new generation from the scourge of drugs. The authorities were directed to formulate a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Sukkur Barrage damage badly affects agricultural economy: SAB

Strict action will be taken to stop supply of drugs, especially ice, to the students of the universities, colleges and hostels of public and private universities, the meeting decided. It was also decided that the provinces would be taken into confidence, in this regard. A joint meeting of federal and provincial departments would be held at the end of this month. The provincial ministers of Excise and Inspector General of Police of the provinces would be invited to attend the meeting. The minister also sought a plan to stop the online purchase and sale of the drugs. Mohsin Naqvi directed the ANF to develop cyber drug control mechanism. He said that the scourge of drugs, especially ice, had destroyed many families. Multi-pronged measures must be taken urgently to control the growing drug addiction, he added.  For the sake of the children, everyone has to fight this scourge with full force and determination, he said adding, “Today, if we contribute to end of this scourge, it will be a great work.” 

Monsoon rains to begin in Karachi today

Later, the minister also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Headquarters. Federal Interior Secretary, Khurram Agha and the ANF officers were also present on the occasion.

